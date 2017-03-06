Golden Knights make 21-year-old standout team's first player signing

Vegas Golden Knights assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon, left, with the team's first ever player signee, Reid Duke. (Source: Vegas Golden Knights)

The Vegas Golden Knights are a team of one...so far.

The NHL's newest official franchise made farm league standout Reid Duke the team's first player signee in Golden Knights history.

The free agent forward signed a three-year entry level contract with the team.

According to the Golden Knights, Duke plays for the Wheat Kings of Brandon, Manitoba, Canada in the Western Hockey League.

He is expected to join the team's inaugural development camp this summer.

The 21-year-old native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada is leading his Wheat Kings in goals and points this season with 35 and 67, respectively. He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Wild in 2014.

A conference call to introduce Duke was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Last Thursday, the Golden Knights officially fulfilled their required payment to the NHL to enter the league, which allowed them to make player signings and transactions.

The Golden Knights are expected to fill their roster significantly with veteran players through the NHL Expansion Draft set in June. Official selections will be announced on June 21.

