East Vegas barricaded person suspected in stabbing dies

A person who was barricaded himself inside an east Las Vegas Valley apartment following a stabbing died, police said.

According to police, officers received a call at 10:22 a.m. regarding a female being stabbed in the 2600 block of South Bruce Street, just off East Sahara Avenue.

A female victim was located and sent to Sunrise Hospital. Her condition was not immediately disclosed.

Police said a male tied to the incident barricaded himself in an apartment. Officers later made entry into the unit where the person was found dead.

Police could not immediately say whether the person's death was self-inflicted.

