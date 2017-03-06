Report: Cowboys owner Jones recruiting Vegas Raiders financiers

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks toward the field at MetLife Stadium before an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

It's Jerry's world, and, if reports are true, Las Vegas' version of the Raiders will be thanking the Cowboys' owner for living in it.

Jason Cole, a reporter for website Bleacher Report, tweeted Saturday that Jerry Jones is recruiting investors to fulfill the remaining finances needed to fund the proposed Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, citing sources.

2 #NFL sources said Friday #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is trying to gather investors to fill role Sheldon Adelson had in Vegas for #Raiders — Jason Cole (@JasonColeBR) March 4, 2017

Cole did not elaborate on whether the Cowboys owner's role goes beyond recruiter. To NFL observers, Jones is arguably the most influential owner in the league.

The question of financing in regards to the Raiders' possible home came about after casino magnate Sheldon Adelson pulled his $650 million portion of the $1.9 billion venue.

The project appeared further to be in doubt when Goldman Sachs also de-committed from the project, citing any financing from the investment group was contingent on a Adelson involvement.

After Adelson's move, though, the Raiders attempted to ease fears by saying two confirmed funding sources were in play.

The developments on the stadium funding comes as the Raiders' date with a NFL relocation vote approaches. The vote is expected by the end of March. The team would need 24 of 32 owners to vote in favor of relocation to make the Las Vegas Raiders happen.

Hotel fees attached to a Nevada bill to fund $750 million of the project are expected to go into effect this month.

Last week, an investment group submitted plans to the league on funding for a stadium to keep the Raiders in Oakland.

PREVIOUS 'SAVING RAIDERS' STORIES:

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.