Missing man with medical conditions may be heading to Las Vegas

James Robert Joyce was last seen at his home in Littlefield, AZ on March 5, 2017. (Source: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement in northwest Arizona said a man with medical conditions who went missing last week had expressed wanting to go to Las Vegas.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, James Robert Joyce, 72, of Littlefield, AZ, was last seen leaving his home on the morning of Feb. 26.

Deputies described Joyce as white, 5'10" and 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair.

The man's wife told law enforcement that he was last seen wearing a dark blue turquoise shirt, Levi's jeans and a black coat. He often wears a ball cap with a Chevy logo, deputies said.

Authorities were not sure about his means of transportation since his wife has their only vehicle. Law enforcement added Joyce, who is recently retired, took his medications for high blood pressure and borderline diabetes.

Anyone who has seen Joyce is asked to contact Mohave County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-526-1911 or 928-753-0753.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.