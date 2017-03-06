Man killed in crash involving Southwest Gas truck identified

Police said a Southwest Gas utility vehicle was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of another driver on March 5, 2017. (FOX5)

A Las Vegas man was identified as the person who died when a vehicle slammed into the back of a utility company vehicle on Sunday night.

According to Clark County Coroner's Office, Luis Antonio Corrasco, 34, died as a result of the incident. His cause and manner of death were pending Monday.

Police said first-responders were called to the crash at 11:11 p.m. near Cactus Avenue and Bermuda Road.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, a man was driving a 2009 Infiniti G37 on East Cactus when he crashed into the back of a 2004 Ford F-550 Southwest Gas truck that was stopped at a stop sign. The impact of the crash forced the Southwest Gas truck into the intersection and the Infiniti ignited.

The driver of the Infiniti was taken to University Medical Center where he died, police said.

The driver of the Southwest Gas truck was not injured, police said.

