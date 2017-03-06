Video shows CCSD counselor kicking first grader

Surveillance video obtained by FOX5 shows a former counselor contracted by the Clark County School District kicking a first-grade student in Dec. 2016.

Seven-year-old Jaiden Blue is seen running the hallways of Pittman Elementary School. According to the crime report, Blue was running towards the principal’s office.

“It was boring,” Blue said about his class. Blue has severe ADHD and is a special education student.

The surveillance video shows Pamela Smith, a licensed counselor, grabbing Blue by the collar. Smith is then seen kicking Blue several times after he kicked her first.

“There were several witnesses that said [Smith] said she is going to do what [Jaiden] did to her,” Hattie Blue, Jaiden’s mom, said. “It was intentional.”

Smith had worked for CCSD since Mar. 2016. CCSD said she was relieved of duty the day the incident happened and has not been back on any CCSD campus.

Smith was unavailable to be reached by phone or online.

In an interview with police, Smith denied kicking Blue. Later she retracted her statement and said she was “trying to swipe Blue’s legs out from under him so he would fall to the ground and be controlled.”

Smith claimed she had seen other staff members do the same thing.

“It seems like CCSD is hiring anyone to fill space in these schools,” Hattie Blue said.

According to the school district, each staff member undergoes a local background check and must be finger printed for an FBI background check.

CCSD police said the case was referred to the district attorney’s office.

Blue’s family is also pursuing legal action.

Hattie said her son will start at a new school within the district Monday.

