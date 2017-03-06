Firefighters battle flames at old Pinkie's Pool Hall

Firefighters spent hours battling flames at 3695 West Flamingo Road near the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino. It was known as Pinkie's Pool Hall, but has been vacant for many years, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Because of the extent of the fire, crews fought it defensively from the outside for safety reasons.

As of 11:00 p.m. there were three trucks, six engines, two rescues, two battalion chiefs and the air resource unit with more than 40 department members on scene.

The building is a total loss, according to the fire department. The cause will be under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.