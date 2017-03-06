Pedestrian suffers critical injuries after crash on Sahara and Burnham Avenues

Police said a pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car on Sahara and Burnham Avenues Sunday.

At 8:12 p.m., police said the male pedestrian was walking across Burnham Street in the middle of the intersection and against a red traffic signal, police said. A 2010 Toyota Scion struck the man.

The man hit was transported to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Police said the woman driving the Toyota did not show signs of impairment.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.