5-year-old found safe after abduction in Apex

A five-year-old child was found safe after being reportedly abducted by a man in Apex at 6:28 p.m. Sunday.

The man stole a white 2006 Buick Lacrosse from Love's truck stop on I-15 and US 93. It was seen traveling north on US 93, according to a Facebook post by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reported the child was found "safe and sound" at 8:43 p.m.

