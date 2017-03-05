Two injured from hard landing at Henderson Executive Airport - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Two injured from hard landing at Henderson Executive Airport

HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Two people suffered minor injuries after a small plane left the runway at Henderson Executive Airport Sunday.

The two on board the Columbia aircraft suffered facial scrapes when the plane had a hard landing at around 6:00 p.m. according to Chris Jones with the Clark County Department of Aviation.

