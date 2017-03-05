More than 17,000 customers lose power as high winds blow through Las Vegas Valley

NV Energy reported more than 17,000 customers were without power Sunday evening.

Metro Police said several power lines came down near Koval Lane due to the weather and NV Energy crews were on their way to assist. Police diverted traffic from the area. Less than 200 customers were still without power as of 11:41 p.m.

