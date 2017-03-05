Police searching for suspects after stabbing and robbery on a bu - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police searching for suspects after stabbing and robbery on a bus

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro Police are searching for two suspects after a robbery and stabbing on a Keolis Transit bus Sunday.

Police said suspects fled the area west of Buffalo Road and Flamingo Drive, and detectives are still investigating the crimes.

A victim has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police were called at 1:44 p.m.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

