Pedestrians killed near Las Vegas Boulevard identified

North Las Vegas police identified the two pedestrians who were hit and killed by a vehicle overnight Saturday.

Kenneth Griffin, 60, and Kathy Marion, 59, died from "multiple blunt force trauma" injuries in the accident.

Officers said the crash happened just after midnight on Pecos Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard, when Griffin and Marion were struck by a sport utility vehicle when it went onto the sidewalk.

Griffin and Marion were transported to a local hospital after the collision, but were later pronounced dead.

The NLVPD said Pecos Road was closed for the investigation at the scene and drivers were instructed to avoid the area.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police according to officers.

