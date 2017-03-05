NLV firefighters respond to fire at Sonic Drive-In - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

A fire caused significant damage to a fast food restaurant located in North Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department was called to the Sonic Drive-in located on Craig Road near 5th Street with a reported fire at the business.

Fire officials said the blaze was accidental and no injuries were reported, but caused about $100,000 in damage.

Authorities have not released any further information about the incident at this time.

