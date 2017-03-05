NWS: High Wind Warning for Las Vegas Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NWS: High Wind Warning for Las Vegas Valley

(Courtesy: National Weather Service/Twitter) (Courtesy: National Weather Service/Twitter)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Southern Nevada on Sunday.

Winds are expected to increase late in the morning and continue throughout the day, as the warning is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. according to the weather service.

Forecasters are predicting southwest gusts could reach up to 60 mph throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Officials advise caution as high winds can cause difficult driving conditions, blowing dust, damage to trees and power poles.

Organizers for the Cannabis Cup, a marijuana trade show that was taking place near the Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza, also announced the cancellation of Sunday's events because of the weather.

  

Stay with FOX5 for weather condition updates. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

