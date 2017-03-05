NWS: High Wind Warning for Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Southern Nevada on Sunday.

Winds are expected to increase late in the morning and continue throughout the day, as the warning is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. according to the weather service.

Forecasters are predicting southwest gusts could reach up to 60 mph throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

It's going to be one of those days. Gusts of 50-60mph across much of the region. Secure loose items & take down temporary structures!

??????? pic.twitter.com/Gpou8GRlis — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 5, 2017

Officials advise caution as high winds can cause difficult driving conditions, blowing dust, damage to trees and power poles.

Winds already gusting in the 30s in Las Vegas. HIGH WIND WARNING until 10PM. Gusts to 60 possible. Stay aware if outside for falling objects pic.twitter.com/loAqAc5ytw — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 5, 2017

Organizers for the Cannabis Cup, a marijuana trade show that was taking place near the Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza, also announced the cancellation of Sunday's events because of the weather.

Day 2 of 2017 Las Vegas #CannabisCup has been cancelled due to weather. Questions: email cannabiscuphelp@hightimes.com pic.twitter.com/IAiHyqRpah — HIGH TIMES (@HIGH_TIMES_Mag) March 5, 2017

