Video shows final moments of 2 victims killed in North Las Vegas crash

North Las Vegas police at the scene of a fatal crash on March 4, 2017. (NLVPD/Twitter)

North Las Vegas police said two pedestrians died after a driver lost control of his SUV.

Police said the victims were walking on a sidewalk near North Pecos Road and North Las Vegas Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. when it happened. They were transported to the University Medical Center where they died.

“Life is too short,” said Uriel Benitez, a cashier at a convenience store just one block away from the site of the crash.

Benitez said the victims, a man and a woman, were friends and regular customers of the shop.

“It was their routine for the last few years,” Benitez said. “They hang out here all the time, play [slots], and buy their stuff."

Benitez showed FOX5 surveillance video showing the two pedestrians leaving the store moments before the crash.

“They were calling it a night,” Benitez said. “You could just be gone at any time. You never know.”

Police said the crash is still under investigation but that the driver, a 22-year-old man, was not on drugs or alcohol.

The driver and a passenger in the car were not injured, according to police.

