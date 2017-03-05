Man found shot to death near Lake Mead and H Street identified

Las Vegas police at the scene of a shooting on Lake Mead Boulevard on March 4, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

A man found shot to death in the central Las Vegas Valley was identified as a 46-year-old.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the person who died on Saturday night as Dionne Sherfield, of Las Vegas. He died of multiple gunshot wounds as a result of a homicide, medical examiners ruled.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers responded to a person being shot in the 800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near H Street, at about 8:30 p.m.

Officers said they located a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the location.

Medical personnel transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition, but authorities said the person passed away as a result of the injuries sustained.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene for the continued investigation.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.