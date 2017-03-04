Las Vegas police responded to barricade following domestic call - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police responded to barricade following domestic call

Police respond to domestic situation at Fall Breeze Drive on March 4, 2017. (Source: FOX5 Vegas) Police respond to domestic situation at Fall Breeze Drive on March 4, 2017. (Source: FOX5 Vegas)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A barricade was resolved after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded following a domestic call near East Charleston Boulevard and South Christy Lane Saturday evening.

Our FOX5 photographer said Fall Breeze Drive was blocked off due to police activity. 

The situation was resolved around 7:45 p.m. 

Although details are limited at this time, we will update this story as this story develops.  

