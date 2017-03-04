Metro officer involved in 3-vehicle crash near Flamingo, Maryland

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a Metro officer Saturday evening on East Flamingo Road near South Maryland Parkway.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle drove into another, according to police.

Police said the struck vehicle was pushed into the intersection, when the Metro officer collided.

The Metro officer is not at fault, according to investigators.

Police said there were no major injuries reported.

We will update this story as more details become available.

