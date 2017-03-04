Suspects, victim exchange gunfire in east Valley neighborhood

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting between three individuals Saturday afternoon near East Sahara Avenue and Tree Line Drive.

Police said two people were chasing and shooting at an individual at the 2600 block of Mossy Oak Lane around 2 p.m.

The victim ran into his house to retrieve a shotgun, according to police. The victim returned outside and began shooting at the suspects.

Police said there were no injuries reported and it does not appear that buildings or structures were hit by gunfire.

Police are searching for the two suspects as they ran away from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional details will be released as they become available.

