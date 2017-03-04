84-year-old woman struck, killed Thursday in east Las Vegas crash

A woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday evening was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Ganimet Gallegs, 84, was hit after attempting to cross seven lanes of traffic near Nellis and East Charleston Boulevards, according to the coroner. Gallegs was a Las Vegas resident.

The coroner said Gallegs walked in front of a woman driving a Toyota Corolla, when she was struck. The driver was not at fault and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

Gallegs was transported to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Metro Police said it was the 22nd traffic-related Fatality in the jurisdiction in 2017.

