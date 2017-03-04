Las Vegas police searching for robbery suspect

A man accused of robbing a convenience store with a weapon on March 4, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store with a weapon on Saturday.

Police said the man entered the store at the 700 block of North Eastern Avenue and forcefully stole undisclosed items.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, 5 foot 7 inches, weighs between 140 to 170 pounds and has a goatee.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, robbery section, at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

