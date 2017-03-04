15 residents displaced after apartment fire in east Las Vegas

Firefighters battled a dangerous blaze late Friday night in an east Las Vegas apartment building.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a high level building fire reported at 3380 Athens St., near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, just before 10:30 p.m.

Arriving crews said they found heavy smoke and flames showing from a two-story building. They were also informed that a person was trapped inside.

Firefighters performed a rapid response life search and located an unconscious person, suffering from smoke inhalation, on the first floor. This patient was then transported to the University Medical Center according to Clark County fire.

Officials reported that another person was also transported to the hospital for medical evaluation and two animals were located deceased in the building.

Witnesses told fire crews that neighbors used ladders to gain access to other residents who were blocked by the fire in the building.

Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the flames, but a total of four units were affected by the blaze with approximately 15 residents displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and damage is estimated at $100,000 by the CCFD.

