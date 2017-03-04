NLVPD: 2 killed in crash near Las Vegas Boulevard

A nightclub security guard shot and killed a man after a physical confrontation in the early hours of Saturday morning in North Las Vegas.More >
Grab some snacks, a blanket and take the kids to enjoy summer movie nights at the Silverton Casino Hotel.More >
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and Las Vegas Metro Police officers joined forces to capture a man who fled from a stolen vehicle a week ago during a traffic stop.More >
A three-year veteran of the force was identified as the officer involved in a shooting Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
A two-year-old girl from Gilbert is going viral because of her grown-up rants about our triple digit temperatures.More >
It's only been little more than four months, but it appears Barack and Michelle Obama are so enamored with their posh DC rental home, they've plunked down a whopping $8.1 million to purchase it.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting that left a toddler and an adult injured Friday evening.More >
Las Vegas Metro's Dive team located the body of a man who drowned at Lake Mead Recreational area after he fell off a raft.More >
