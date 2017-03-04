NLVPD: 2 killed in crash near Las Vegas Boulevard - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NLVPD: 2 killed in crash near Las Vegas Boulevard

North Las Vegas police at the scene of a fatal crash on March 4, 2017. (NLVPD/Twitter) North Las Vegas police at the scene of a fatal crash on March 4, 2017. (NLVPD/Twitter)
North Las Vegas police said two pedestrians lost their lives in a crash when they were hit by a vehicle overnight Saturday.

Officers said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Pecos Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard, when a man and woman were struck by a sport utility vehicle when the SUV traveled onto the sidewalk.

The two pedestrians were transported to the University Medical Center after the collision, but were later pronounced deceased. 

The NLVPD said Pecos Road was closed for the investigation at the scene and drivers were instructed to avoid the area.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to authorities, and the 22-year-old driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.

Officers said the driver was cooperating with police and no arrests have been made at this time.

The incident remains under investigation according to the NLVPD.

