Local mail thief caught on camera at west side apartment complex

A man was caught by a surveillance camera grabbing mail from dozens of apartment mailboxes in central Las Vegas.

It happened at the Sandpiper apartments off of Decatur and Oakey.

Keairra Ragin lives in the complex and noticed that some of the locks on the community mailboxes were broken since December.

“If you feel the need to break into other people’s earnings and families privacy, it’s terrible," Ragin said.

The video of the mail theft was recorded on Feb. 14.

“It makes us feel unsafe, because if they’re going to do this to our mailbox, what are they going to do to our doors?” resident Teddy Locuv said.

Postal inspectors said the suspect was last seen leaving the scene driving a newer model blue Kia bearing a California license plate.

If anyone has any information on this investigation or can identify the suspect in the video they are urged to contact the US Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

