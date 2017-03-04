Local mail theft caught on camera at westside apartment complex

A man is caught on surveillance camera grabbing mail from dozens of apartment mailboxes. It happened at the Sandpiper apartments off of Decatur and Oakey.

Keairra Ragin lives in the complex and has noticed that some of the locks on the community mailboxes have been broken on and off since December.

“If you feel the need to break into other people’s earnings and families privacy, it’s terrible, Ragin said. The video of the mail theft was recorded on Feb. 14.

“It makes us feel unsafe, because if they’re going to do this to our mailbox, what are they going to do to our doors?” resident Teddy Locuv said.

Postal inspectors say the suspect was last seen leaving the scene driving a newer model dark gray or blue Kia bearing a California license plate.

If anyone has any information on this investigation or can identify the suspect in the video they are urged to contact the US Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or they can leave an anonymous tip for Crimestoppers at 702-285-5555.

