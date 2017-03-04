Local mail theft caught on camera at westside apartment complex

A man is caught on surveillance camera grabbing mail from dozens of apartment mailboxes. It happened at the Sandpiper apartments off of Decatur and Oakey.
Keairra Ragin lives in the complex and has noticed that some of the locks on the community mailboxes have been broken on and off since December.
“If you feel the need to break into other people’s earnings and families privacy, it’s terrible, Ragin said. The video of the mail theft was recorded on Feb. 14.
“It makes us feel unsafe, because if they’re going to do this to our mailbox, what are they going to do to our doors?” resident Teddy Locuv said.
Postal inspectors say the suspect was last seen leaving the scene driving a newer model dark gray or blue Kia bearing a California license plate.
If anyone has any information on this investigation or can identify the suspect in the video they are urged to contact the US Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or they can leave an anonymous tip for Crimestoppers at 702-285-5555.
Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
A nightclub security guard shot and killed a man after a physical confrontation in the early hours of Saturday morning in North Las Vegas.More >
A nightclub security guard shot and killed a man after a physical confrontation in the early hours of Saturday morning in North Las Vegas.More >
Grab some snacks, a blanket and take the kids to enjoy summer movie nights at the Silverton Casino Hotel.More >
Grab some snacks, a blanket and take the kids to enjoy summer movie nights at the Silverton Casino Hotel.More >
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and Las Vegas Metro Police officers joined forces to capture a man who fled from a stolen vehicle a week ago during a traffic stop.More >
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and Las Vegas Metro Police officers joined forces to capture a man who fled from a stolen vehicle a week ago during a traffic stop.More >
A three-year veteran of the force was identified as the officer involved in a shooting Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
A three-year veteran of the force was identified as the officer involved in a shooting Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
A two-year-old girl from Gilbert is going viral because of her grown-up rants about our triple digit temperatures.More >
A two-year-old girl from Gilbert is going viral because of her grown-up rants about our triple digit temperatures.More >
It's only been little more than four months, but it appears Barack and Michelle Obama are so enamored with their posh DC rental home, they've plunked down a whopping $8.1 million to purchase it.More >
It's only been little more than four months, but it appears Barack and Michelle Obama are so enamored with their posh DC rental home, they've plunked down a whopping $8.1 million to purchase it.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting that left a toddler and an adult injured Friday evening.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting that left a toddler and an adult injured Friday evening.More >
Las Vegas Metro's Dive team located the body of a man who drowned at Lake Mead Recreational area after he fell off a raft.More >
Las Vegas Metro's Dive team located the body of a man who drowned at Lake Mead Recreational area after he fell off a raft.More >