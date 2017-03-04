Man identified in northeast Las Vegas homicide

Las Vegas police at the scene of a homicide on March 3, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Police are investigating a homicide Friday night in northeast Las Vegas where a man was shot and killed.

Metro said officers responded to a shots fired call at 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Bonanza Road, near Sandhill Road.

Police reported one person was found deceased from multiple gunshot wounds at that location.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man killed as 29-year-old Daniel Clark, of Las Vegas.

Homicide detectives said there was some sort of an altercation before the shooting, with some evidence that narcotics may have been involved.

Police said they are searching for two men who were last seen wearing white shirts and black pants fleeing the scene.

Authorities said Clark was a resident at an apartment in the area of the shooting.

This was the 26th homicide investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2017.

Anyone with further information is urged by authorities to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

