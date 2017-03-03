Air bag deployment punctures driver's trachea

A driver's trachea was punctured after a crash on the east side of the Valley Friday evening.

Metro Lt. Grant Rogers confirmed a crash involving two white sedans on the 4200 block of Patterson Avenue at 6:34 p.m. The air bag deployment in one vehicle punctured the driver's trachea, according to police.

The woman was taken to the University Medical Center for further medical treatment in unknown condition.

The intersection near Lamb and Sahara remains closed pending the investigation of the collision.

