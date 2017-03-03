Albertsons holding job fair, hiring more than 100 in Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Albertsons holding job fair, hiring more than 100 in Vegas

An Albertsons supermarket is shown in a Mountain View, Calif. file photo from May 30, 2006. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) An Albertsons supermarket is shown in a Mountain View, Calif. file photo from May 30, 2006. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Grocery chain Albertsons is holding a job fair this month to fill more than 100 positions in the Las Vegas area.

The company scheduled the job fair at its store located at 4055 S. Durango Dr. on Wednesday, March 15. The hiring event will last from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online before the event at this link.

