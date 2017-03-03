Missing woman, 2 children found at Las Vegas home - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Missing woman, 2 children found at Las Vegas home

From left to right: Edith Gonzalez-Young, Kazale Gonzalez, and Landon Young. (Source: LVMPD) From left to right: Edith Gonzalez-Young, Kazale Gonzalez, and Landon Young. (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS

A woman and her two small kids were located by police Friday evening, after being reported missing Tuesday. 

Police said they were last seen on Feb. 28. at about 6 a.m. in the area of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue before they were located on Friday. 

Las Vegas Metro police on Friday released information on the disappearance of Edith Gonzalez-Young, 33, and her two children - Kazale Gonzalez, 11, and Landon Young, 3.

Police said they were in good condition.

