PD: Missing tourist from Wisconsin last seen leaving Caesars Palace

Police said Wisconsin restaurateur Thomas Olsen was last seen leaving Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Feb. 27, 2017. (Source: La Crosse Police Dept.)

A man visiting Las Vegas from Wisconsin was last seen at a Strip resort on Monday before disappearing, law enforcement in the man's home state said.

The La Crosse Police Department said friends and family of Thomas "T.O." Olsen, 53, told them they have not heard from him since earlier this week. He was last seen leaving Caesars Palace on Monday, Feb. 27.

Police described the man as Asian, 5'7", 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Wisconsin authorities said they are working with Las Vegas Metro and Boulder City police in seeking Olsen. They urged anyone who has seen him to contact them at 608-789-7213 or 608-789-7211.

The police department mentioned Olsen is a restaurateur from La Crosse.

