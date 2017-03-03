Hiker dies at Zion National Park; possible fall investigated

Officials at Zion National Park in southern Utah said a hiker who may have fallen was found dead Friday morning.

According to the National Park Service, visitors came upon the 45-year-old man's body at about 8:20 a.m. in Refrigerator Canyon along the West Rim Trail.

The trail was closed at the Grotto for about four hours while law enforcement recovered the victim, NPS said.

Authorities noted the body was found with signs of trauma, and the injuries were consistent with a high elevation fall, possibly from the Angels Landing Trail. They also said the person was found cold.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. The hiker's identity and cause of death remained pending Friday.

Zion National Park is a 165-mile drive away from Las Vegas.

