Hiker dies at Zion National Park; possible fall investigated

Officials at Zion National Park in southern Utah said a hiker who may have fallen was found dead Friday morning.
According to the National Park Service, visitors came upon the 45-year-old man's body at about 8:20 a.m. in Refrigerator Canyon along the West Rim Trail.
The trail was closed at the Grotto for about four hours while law enforcement recovered the victim, NPS said.
Authorities noted the body was found with signs of trauma, and the injuries were consistent with a high elevation fall, possibly from the Angels Landing Trail. They also said the person was found cold.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. The hiker's identity and cause of death remained pending Friday.
Zion National Park is a 165-mile drive away from Las Vegas.
Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting that left a toddler and an adult injured Friday evening.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting that left a toddler and an adult injured Friday evening.More >
Grab some snacks, a blanket and take the kids to enjoy summer movie nights at the Silverton Casino Hotel.More >
Grab some snacks, a blanket and take the kids to enjoy summer movie nights at the Silverton Casino Hotel.More >
A three-year veteran of the force was identified as the officer involved in a shooting Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
A three-year veteran of the force was identified as the officer involved in a shooting Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
Triple digits will be the norm for the next few months -- and your energy bills will reflect that. But we found some ways to beat the thermostat.More >
Triple digits will be the norm for the next few months -- and your energy bills will reflect that. But we found some ways to beat the thermostat.More >
A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and Las Vegas Metro Police officers joined forces to capture a man who fled from a stolen vehicle a week ago during a traffic stop.More >
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and Las Vegas Metro Police officers joined forces to capture a man who fled from a stolen vehicle a week ago during a traffic stop.More >