1 shot, 1 in custody after shooting in south Las Vegas Valley

Police tape closes off an area of Silver Creek Avenue in the south Las Vegas Valley after a shooting on March 3, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police were called to a shooting in the south end of the Valley on Friday, resulting in one person wounded and another in custody.

According to police, the incident happened in the 1000 block of Silver Creek Avenue, near the intersection of Cactus Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, at 1:46 p.m.

One male was shot in the incident. Police said he was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Police confirmed taking one person into custody.

