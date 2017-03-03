1 shot, 1 in custody after shooting in south Las Vegas Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 shot, 1 in custody after shooting in south Las Vegas Valley

Posted: Updated:
Police tape closes off an area of Silver Creek Avenue in the south Las Vegas Valley after a shooting on March 3, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5) Police tape closes off an area of Silver Creek Avenue in the south Las Vegas Valley after a shooting on March 3, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police were called to a shooting in the south end of the Valley on Friday, resulting in one person wounded and another in custody.

According to police, the incident happened in the 1000 block of Silver Creek Avenue, near the intersection of Cactus Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, at 1:46 p.m.

One male was shot in the incident. Police said he was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Police confirmed taking one person into custody.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.