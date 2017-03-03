$585K slot jackpot hits Friday at Monte Carlo on Vegas Strip

The Monte Carlo Resort and Casino is shown in an undated image. (File)

Proving the luck of St. Patrick's Day can come two weeks early, a slot jackpot of more than $585,000 hit Friday on the Las Vegas Strip.

A Twitter feed dedicated to slot-maker IGT's winning jackpots announced the big win late Friday afternoon.

#IGTJackpots Wheel Of Fortune 25¢ just hit at Monte Carlo Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV for $585,297.52. Congrats to the latest winner! — #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) March 3, 2017

The feed did not immediately identify the winner, and, as of Friday afternoon, Monte Carlo has not confirmed the win.

Were you there when Lady Luck struck?

