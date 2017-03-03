$585K slot jackpot hits Friday at Monte Carlo on Vegas Strip - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

$585K slot jackpot hits Friday at Monte Carlo on Vegas Strip

Proving the luck of St. Patrick's Day can come two weeks early, a slot jackpot of more than $585,000 hit Friday on the Las Vegas Strip.

A Twitter feed dedicated to slot-maker IGT's winning jackpots announced the big win late Friday afternoon.

The feed did not immediately identify the winner, and, as of Friday afternoon, Monte Carlo has not confirmed the win.

Were you there when Lady Luck struck? Send us any pictures, video or an account of the win to this email.

