Las Vegas man accused of killing his mom's boyfriend arrested

A man on the run after the January death of his mother's live-in boyfriend was captured in Arizona, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police said Edgar Umanzor, 31, was identified as the suspect in the death of Jorge Antonio Castillo-Echeagary. He was taken into custody in Arizona and extradited to Nevada. He was booked Thursday into Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder.

According to Metro, Umanzor allegedly got in an argument with the victim the evening of Jan. 1 near Cheyenne Avenue and Jones Boulevard. The argument turned physical, resulting in Castillo-Echeagary's death.

Police said Umanzor left the home before officers arrived.

Castillo-Echeagary's death represented the second homicide in Metro's jurisdiction this year.

A felony arraignment was scheduled for Monday, according to jail records.

