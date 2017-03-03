US 95 near Creech AFB reopens after suspicious package probe

U.S. 95 was shut down in both directions near Creech Air Force Base late Friday morning after a suspicious package investigation.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk, of NHP, said troopers assisted officials at the air force base in clearing the roadway. A call of the incident came in at 9:45 a.m.

The northbound highway was shut down at Mile Marker 119, while the southbound highway was closed off at State Road 160, according to Buratczuk.

Nevada Department of Transportation reported the closure "cleared" just after 11 a.m.

NHP followed that up saying the suspicious package was deemed safe.

