Jewish teens and business leaders team up to fight hate

There have been more then 100 attacks on Jewish centers in the United States and Canada in 2017.

The latest batch of threats hit home, prompting the evacuation of a Las Vegas Jewish Community Center Monday night.The threat was a false alarm, but local Jewish leaders said the rise in hate crimes shouldn't be ignored.

Thursday night, the IAC hosted Jewish teens and business leaders in an effort to brainstorm ideas for how to educate the future on the horrors of the Holocaust.

"It started with little things like we see in our community. (A) sign here, a sign there, and we know that it doesn't end with that," Noa Peri-Jenseh, who runs the Las Vegas Israeli American Council, said.

"If you do not remember your past history, you are doomed to repeat it," Dr. Shalev, a Holocaust survivor said.

Shalev said he knows first hand the dangers of hate speech, and believes educating the youth is the best way to fight the problem.

"We see now anti-Semitism coming back again and that's something that should never happen, and we have to work against it it's not gonna disappear on its own," Dr Shalev said.

He sat in as groups of teens presented how they would use technology to teach others about the Holocaust. Teens like Bianca Kermani attended.

"I think the Holocaust is the best example of a situation that started with hate and ended up killing 11 million people," Kermani said.

Kermani presented on using street art and QR codes to spread information.

She said she can't believe the rise in hate crimes she's seen over the past few weeks.

Fellow presenter Elias Rahim said he agreed.

Rahim said,"I was in disbelief because I don't think that people could be this hateful."

Both teens said they're determined to spread education in order to fight hate.

"So history doesn't repeat itself," Rahim said.

