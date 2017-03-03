Woman attacked, robbed on camera outside Walgreens shares her experiences

A surveillance video shows the robber in a Jan. 18, 2017 incident following his victim in the West Blue Diamond Road area. (Source: LVMPD/YouTube)

A 72-year-old woman robbed outside a Walgreens in Jan. shared her experiences this week.

Police released video Wednesday of the robbery where a man is seen waiting for a woman outside the store before attacking her.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident took place about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Walgreens on Blue Diamond Road, near Decatur Boulevard.

In the video, a person in a dark hooded sweatshirt is seen following a woman as she enters a business. Moments later, when the woman leaves the store, the same person is seen snatching her purse and forcefully pulling her to the ground.

The victim didn’t want us to share her full name but goes by the nickname “Molly.”

Molly says her bruises have finally healed after the attack.

"I was really, really scared when he threw me on the floor and tried to grab my purse and he hit me. He hit me in my face,” she said.

The video shows, after the attack, a good Samaritan rushed in to chase the robber. Police said he worked for a landscaping company and stopped chasing the robber after being threatened with a gun.

Officer Danny Cordero of Metro police, said a juvenile who was in the awaiting vehicle was taken into custody for stealing the car. The purse-snatcher remained on the run.

Police described the robber as a young male, about 5-foot-10 and about 150 pounds. He was sporting a tapered, afro-style haircut, and he was last seen wearing blue jeans with the hoodie.

Molly said she hopes police find the robber so he doesn’t hurt anyone else.

“Everybody has a chance to change he's young. My wish is that he doesn't do bad things anymore to somebody else like he did to me," Molly said.

Molly has never met the good Samaritan who stepped into help her, but said she can’t thank him enough.

“I would like to say thank you to him. I don't know who this guy is but if he ever sees this video I hope he sees me and I give thanks to him," she said.

"He looks pretty young. He looks pretty agile," Helen Sampson, who shops at the Walgreens, said. "The Good Samaritan that tried to catch him, it's phenomenal."

