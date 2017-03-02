Elderly pedestrian killed after crash near Nellis and Charleston

An elderly woman died after being hit by a vehicle near Nellis and East Charleston Boulevards.

Police said an 84-year-old woman was crossing seven lanes of traffic, walking in front of a woman driving a Toyota Corolla when she was struck. The driver is not at fault and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The initial caller said it was a hit-and-run, but police later said the driver never left the scene.

Police said the call came in at 6:21 p.m.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center Trauma.

Metro Police said it was the 22nd traffic-related fatality in the jurisdiction in 2017.

