Fugitive who poisoned husband's Lucky Charms still on the run

Police need help finding a woman who poisoned her husband's food for months and then skipped town before her sentencing date.

Andrea Araceli Heming, 49, pleaded guilty to tainting her husband's food with a substance called boric acid. The poison is usually used to kill cockroaches.

"It slices your intestinal tract from the throat down," the victim, Ralph Heming, said. "If you start passing blood or spitting up blood, you're dead."

Ralph Heming didn't die, but he had stomach cramps, nose bleeds and diarrhea. He said at first, he thought maybe his stomach was simply getting more sensitive as he got older.

Then he stumbled upon surveillance footage of his wife tampering with his food.

"She was doing my Corn Pops and Lucky Charms," Ralph Heming said. "My Miracle Whip. Yup, she put boric acid in that, and that was the sandwich that I ate that evening that she actually had made for me."

When police confronted the Andrea, she said she wasn't trying to kill her husband. She said she was just trying to give him erectile dysfunction.

Ralph Heming said he thinks that's just a story she and her defense lawyers came up with. He said he thinks she was trying to kill him and cash in on his life insurance policy.

"There's video of her looking directly into the cameras," he said. "(She) poisoned the mayonnaise and took it to the center of the counter and was basically stirring it and looking up into the light so she could check out the texture."

Ralph and Andrea Heming lived in a house with her two sons from a prior marriage. Ralph said, based on where he found the poison, their kids could have easily been hurt.

"Powdered sugar ... when I made breakfast for the boys I put it on their toast," Ralph Heming said. "So that was a dumb move."

When the two were married, Andrea Heming worked as a maid at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Before that, her husband said she worked as a flight attendant for Air Mexico. When the two were dating, Ralph Heming said she once shared with him a story about how she drugged an annoying passenger.

"She actually put sedatives in (the passenger's) drink," he said. "I just thought it was a funny story. I didn't think it was a trend!"

Ralph Heming also said, in the past, he caught her slipping Viagra into one of his energy drinks and that she didn't understand why he was so mad.

"I'm up for a good time you know, but heck you don't just slip something in somebody's drink and not tell them!" "She's very irrational and volatile. I think she had trust issues."

Andrea Heming would have spent anywhere from two to 15 years behind bars if she had shown up to her sentencing hearing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Las Vegas Valley Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555.

"She has family ties to Mexico," her husband said. "She's probably in Mexico."

