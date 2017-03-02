Las Vegas man sentenced to life for killing girlfriend, could get parole in 29 years

A Las Vegas man convicted of killing his girlfriend during a seven-hour standoff in 2010 was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Michael Long, 35, was convicted of first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon, discharging of a firearm from or within a structure and resisting a public officer.

His life sentence carries the possibility of parole after 35 years in prison. He was credited for six years and nine months served, meaning the earliest he could be released is 2045, when he's in his early 60s.

Long admitted to detectives that he was up for days using methamphetamine.

According to his arrest report, officers responded to calls about a shooting at the Spring Terrace apartments near Cheyenne Avenue and Walnut Road.

After police arrived, they said they saw two people climbing out of a second story window. The witnesses, Rodolfo Valenzuela and his mother, Carmen Lerma, said they lived at the home with Long, his girlfriend Stefany Sommers, and three others.

Valenzuela told police Long had two handguns, a shotgun and an assault rifle inside the apartment. According to police, he said Long was a frequent drug user and would often abuse Sommers.

The incident turned violent, according to Valenzuela, when Long feared authorities were coming to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

Valenzuela said Long set up a mirror at the stairwell so he could see people coming up the stairs. He also told detectives he heard Long say, “he wasn’t going to let police take him.”

Officers said Long fired several shots at them, but no one was injured.

When he eventually surrendered, police asked Long about Sommers’ whereabouts. In the arrest report, he said, 'I killed her,' but quickly changed his story.

Detectives said Long later denied killing Sommers, instead claiming the couple was attacked and that she may have been stabbed. A coroner said Sommers was stabbed several times.

Long was being held under suicide watch at the Clark County Detention Center.

