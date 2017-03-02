College students protest speaker branded white nationalist

Hundreds of Vermont college students have protested a lecture by a speaker they call a white nationalist, forcing the college to move his talk to an undisclosed location on campus.

Speaker Charles Murray wrote "The Bell Curve: Intelligence and Class Structure in American Life" and "Coming Apart: The State of White America, 1960-2010." The Southern Poverty Law Center considers him a white nationalist. He hasn't responded to an email seeking comment.

Middlebury College students turned their backs on Murray before he spoke Thursday and chanted "Who is the enemy? White supremacy?" More than 450 alumni signed a letter calling the decision to have Murray on campus "unacceptable."

The student group American Enterprise Institute Club invited Murray. The Political Science Department co-sponsored the lecture.

Middlebury College says the student group had a right to invite him.