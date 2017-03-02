Positions up for grabs at Top Golf Las Vegas job fair

The future site of Topgolf Las Vegas appears in this image from March 29, 2016. (Source: FOX5

Top Golf Las Vegas is hiring for the upcoming summer season.

The attraction just off the Las Vegas Strip is holding a job fair on Monday, March 6 by reservation only. The positions up for grabs include lifeguard, security/safety and risk officer, caddy, bartender, server/bayhost, busser, guest services, food runner and more.

Interested applicants must register at this link before heading to the job fair, which will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Top Golf advised those planning to attend should plan on spending at least three hours onsite. Business casual attire and comfortable shoes are also advised.

Standard work permits are required to be qualified for a position.

Top Golf is located at 4627 Koval Ln.

