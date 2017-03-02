Road rage investigated in northwest Las Vegas shooting

An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
An altercation between an armed man and his girlfriend led to officers shooting and killing him when he opened fire, Las Vegas Metro police said early Friday.More >
An altercation between an armed man and his girlfriend led to officers shooting and killing him when he opened fire, Las Vegas Metro police said early Friday.More >
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
Triple digits will be the norm for the next few months -- and your energy bills will reflect that. But we found some ways to beat the thermostat.More >
Triple digits will be the norm for the next few months -- and your energy bills will reflect that. But we found some ways to beat the thermostat.More >
A single mother of three was paralyzed after she was rear ended in a crash near the 215 off-ramp.More >
A single mother of three was paralyzed after she was rear ended in a crash near the 215 off-ramp.More >
A legally blind man says an airline refused to allow him to board a flight with his 18-month-old granddaughter.More >
A legally blind man says an airline refused to allow him to board a flight with his 18-month-old granddaughter.More >
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >