Road rage investigated in northwest Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas Metro police officers handcuff a person after a reported shooting stemming from a road rage incident in the area of Alta Drive and Jones Boulevard on March 2, 2017. (Miguel Martinez-Valle/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police were investigating Thursday a reported shooting that may have stemmed from a road rage incident.

According to police, dispatchers received a call of a shooting in the area of Ann Road and the Northern 215 Beltway at 1:58 p.m. The reporting person told police someone in another vehicle fired at least one shot at his or her vehicle.

Police said the caller followed the vehicle but lost the car at some point on U.S. 95.

Metro air unit and ground patrols were in the area and spotted the vehicle at Jones Boulevard just north of Alta Drive. The vehicle was stopped and male was detained.

There were no injuries from the shooting. The incident is under investigation.

