UNLV Rebels' 2017 schedule highlighted by Ohio State, UNR games

The UNLV Rebels have a Sept. 23 trip to one of college football's hallowed grounds this coming season.

A tilt with the eight-time national champion Ohio State Buckeyes at the "Horsheshoe" is on tap for UNLV as the third game in the team's 2017 slate.

The school's athletic department released Thursday the Rebels' schedule, which begins with their home opener against Howard University on Sept. 2.

A week after the battle in Columbus, UNLV kicks off the Mountain West portion of the schedule at home against San Jose State on Sept. 30.

The season culminates with the yearly rivalry game against University of Nevada, Reno on Nov. 25. The 2017 battle for the Fremont Cannon will be played in Reno.

UNLV lost the 2016 showdown with the Wolfpack a season after beating UNR and winning the Fremont Cannon.

The 2017 season marks the third season under Coach Tony Sanchez. Sanchez is a combined 7-17 in his stint so far at UNLV. In January, the school extended Sanchez's contract through 2021.

Here is the full 2017 schedule for UNLV:

Sept. 2, vs. Howard;

Sept. 9, at Idaho;

Sept. 16, bye week;

Sept. 23, at Ohio State;

Sept. 30, vs. San Jose State;

Oct. 7, vs. San Diego State;

Oct. 14, at Air Force;

Oct. 21, vs. Utah State;

Oct. 28, at Fresno State;

Nov. 4, vs. Hawaii;

Nov. 11, vs. BYU;

Nov. 18, at New Mexico;

Nov. 25, at Nevada-Reno.

Season tickets for games at Sam Boyd Stadium are on sale at 702-739-FANS or at unlvtickets.com.

