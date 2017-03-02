Former Congress rivals Reid, Boehner to head UNLV think tank

Former congressional rivals Harry Reid and John Boehner plan to co-chair a new public policy think tank at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts International and UNLV announced Wednesday they're bringing plans to Nevada university regents for the institute headed by the former Senate Democratic party leader from Nevada and former House Republican leader from Ohio.

Between them, the two retired lawmakers spent more than 50 years in Congress.

They say in a joint statement that their political battles were better-known than their friendship.

University President Len Jessup says the MGM Resorts Public Policy Institute will study economic, social, political and workplace issues.

The casino company is committing more than $950,000 to it for three years.

It'll be part of the UNLV School of Public Policy and Leadership and the Greenspun College of Urban Affairs.

