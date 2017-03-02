CCSD bus involved in crash near H Street and Washington Avenue

There were no students on board a school bus that was involved in a crash near H Street and Washington Avenue on March 2, 2017. (Source: Marco Martinez)

A Clark County School District bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning, but there were no injuries reported.

According to CCSD, the incident happened at 9:02 a.m. in the area of H Street and Washington Avenue. Las Vegas Metro police added the incident involved the bus and a sedan.

There were no children on board the bus at the time. The bus driver was not injured, CCSD said.

Nether the district or the police department could confirm what led to the crash.

