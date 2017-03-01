Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with Henderson city pick-up

A 30-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a City of Henderson pick-up Wednesday.

A Henderson man on his motorcycle was heading west on San Gabriel Avenue when he collided with City of Henderson employee Nathan Ball, 41, who was coming from the other direction in a city-owned pickup, turning left onto San Leandro Street at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Henderson Police said the initial investigation showed that Ball failed to yield to the motorcyclist. Speed is not considered to be a factor in the crash.

The motorcycle rider came off of his motorcycle and was pinned under the pick-up truck, police said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital Trauma for treatment.

Ball was working at the time of the accident, and was not injured in the crash. He is currently assigned to the Building and Fire Safety department, police said.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to Henderson Police. Ball submitted to a drug and alcohol test. The investigation into the accident remains ongoing.

The intersection of San Leandro Street and San Gabriel Avenue was closed for about three hours while the investigation and clean up was conducted, police said.

