Las Vegas could soon cite stinky spots with odor ordinance

City council members of Las Vegas want to make bad smells an enforceable nuisance.

A "Nasal Ranger" measures how bad a smell is. The device is set at certain levels, and in Las Vegas, a level seven or above would be considered a nuisance. Something that hits a 15, 30, or 60 level is considered a very strong odor. However, this has to be a smell that sticks for days in order to enforce cleanup.

“What we are looking at are odors that are there from more than 48 hours. Something that’s not just one time, you’re going to just smell it for two seconds or even 15 minutes. We are going to have to take up to four readings to determine that it really is a public nuisance,” Code Enforcement Supervisor Vicki Ozuna said.

The device would be used on specific places that people submit complaints about. This could mean animal-hoarding neighbors, bad sewage systems and marijuana dispensaries. If the smell level is determined to be a nuisance. they would then work with the homeowner or business to find a way to get rid of the smell.

City council is expected to discuss this new technology and ordinance adjustment at a meeting Mar. 15.

