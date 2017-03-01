Nevada Democrats want ethics probe of Laxalt meeting

The Nevada Democratic party wants state ethics officials to investigate whether state Attorney General Adam Laxalt violated conflict-of-interest rules in a meeting with a chief gambling regulator last April.

Laxalt on Wednesday derided the request as the product of "false and baseless complaints" and the start of a "two-year smear campaign" aimed at derailing his possible Republican bid for governor.

State Democratic Party Chairwoman Roberta Lange says she asked the Nevada Commission on Ethics to investigate the truth of published reports about a meeting between Laxalt and Gaming Control Board Chairman AG Burnett.

She says she's also asking the FBI to release any audio recordings or other records it has.

Lange says she believes Laxalt tried to pressure Burnett to intercede in a lawsuit on behalf of casino mogul and Laxalt campaign donor Sheldon Adelson.